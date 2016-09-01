School gym transformed into drive-in movie theater - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

School gym transformed into drive-in movie theater

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Carriage Hills Elementary was transformed into a drive-in movie theater where students got a chance to show off their custom built cars, while also helping their school make a little money.

Students worked on their cars at home with their families before attending Thursday’s movie in the school's gym. In light of recent budget cuts, the school says they got the idea from another school to help raise money for new computer software.

“Instead of asking parents for money we feel like we need to give them something back,” said PE teacher Samuel Pequeno.

The movie was free for students to attend, but for a $2 fee students could enter a car show and compete for the best looking car and prizes that were donated by local businesses. The judges included local sprint car driver Morgan Fletcher. He showed off his winged sprint car, while also encouraging students to chase after their dreams.


“I want to express to these kids, what I do is my sport, my hobby, my passion. At the end of the day don't give up on your dreams and your goals,” said sprint car driver Morgan Fletcher.

The school also raised money by selling concessions. They say while the event was a success, they're still need to raise more money to pay for computer programming. They plan on holding several more events throughout the school year.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

