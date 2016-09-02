Altus homicide victim identified

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Altus police have identified the man killed in a shooting early Thursday morning as 32-year-old Freddie Lopez.

Police responded to the 300 block of North Hudson on a shots fired call shortly after 12:30 a.m. and discovered the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators continue to search for the person(s) responsible and have developed no suspect(s) at this time.

Altus police are asking for help from anyone who may have information about this homicide to contact the Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and if the information you provide leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward.

