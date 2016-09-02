The Oklahoma Film + Music Office announces Studio Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office announces Studio Oklahoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) is proud to announce the launch of Studio Oklahoma, a brand that will bring like-minded partners together to support Oklahoma’s thriving creative class and serve as a platform to promote and connect Oklahoma’s film-makers, music makers and businesses to national and international audiences. 

Oklahoma’s film and music industries are growing at an exceptional rate and talented Oklahomans are discovering new outlets to display their talents both in-state and abroad. For this reason, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office saw an opportunity to bring community partners together in an effort to support those involved in the film and music industries. OF+MO hopes to encourage the growth of the industry through its office, as well as the Studio Oklahoma brand.

“Our hope is to develop and inspire multiple avenues for networking and business development relationships all while showcasing home-grown Oklahoma talent,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky.

The Studio Oklahoma brand will seek out strategic partners for multiple events, locally and out-of-state, throughout the year and aim to collaborate and develop networking opportunities for the film and music industries. 

Studio Oklahoma will premiere at the 17th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference, which will take place September 20 – 25 in downtown Nashville. This year’s festival will produce a unique backdrop to highlight the legendary music of Oklahoma by inviting Oklahoma businesses, musicians and panelists to participate in conference events.

“We are ecstatic and honored by the community involvement,” said Sofsky. “We feel confident that Studio Oklahoma will truly make an impact on economic growth and provide additional support for Oklahoma and Oklahomans.”

For more information about Studio Oklahoma, future events for Studio Oklahoma or being a partner, please visit studiooklahoma.com.

