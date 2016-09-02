Oklahomans invited to Septemberfest at Governor’s Mansion - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahomans invited to Septemberfest at Governor's Mansion

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin and First Gentleman Wade Christensen will host Septemberfest on Saturday, September 10, at the Oklahoma History Center.

“Septemberfest is a beloved fall tradition for many Oklahoma families,” said Fallin. “The First Gentleman and I are proud the event has grown so much over the past 20 years that it is now hosted at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, just north of the Governor’s Mansion. We’re thrilled Oklahomans have shown they love Septemberfest as much as we do.”

Septemberfest celebrates what makes Oklahoma unique. The event was founded in 1997 by Friends of the Mansion, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization committed to preserving and improving Oklahoma’s historic Governor’s Mansion as well as its grounds and furnishings. The Oklahoma History Center began co-hosting Septemberfest with Friends of the Mansion in 2004.

“Septemberfest is a gift passed from governor to governor for the people of Oklahoma and it continues to grow each year,” said Studio Architecture President Jim Hasenbeck, who is in his 14th year as chairman of the event. “It’s exciting to welcome new generations to this fall tradition.”

The festival, which will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., features more than 50 attractions for people of all ages. Activities include:

  • Arts and crafts
  • Bungee station
  • Clowns
  • Chuck wagon cooking
  • Face-painting
  • Laser tag
  • Museum exhibits
  • Oklahoma musicians and performers
  • Pony rides
  • Square dancing
  • Storytime with Governor Fallin

The Oklahoma History Center will be open and free to the public all day, while tours of the Governor’s Mansion will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Food vendors will be on site and families are encouraged to bring picnics to enjoy on the lawn.

Septemberfest is free and open to the public, with no registration or tickets required. For more information, visit www.fomok.org or call 405-557-0198.

