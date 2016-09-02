Town Hall Meeting for Altus Senior Activity Center

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A town hall meeting regarding the Altus Senior Activity Center design is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. at Altus City Hall. The general public is invited to attend the meeting and hear an update of the design and construction process.

Those in attendance are welcome to share their comments and suggestions for the Altus Senior Activity Center. The City of Altus encourages participation from all of its citizens.

The proposed plan involves renovation of the Dr. Morris Foster Library building on Park Lane. Funding for Altus Senior Activity Center is being provided from the MAPS sales tax.

If participation is not possible due to a disability, notification to the Mayor’s office at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting is encouraged to make the necessary accommodations. The City may waive the 48-hour rule if signing is not the necessary accommodation. Call 580-481-2202 to make the necessary arrangements. We will accommodate you anytime and in every way possible.

Anyone unable to attend may submit comments and suggestions to Phillip Beauchamp, Engineer Technician by phone at 580-481-2228 or by email at pbeauchamp@altusok.gov. Please submit comments and suggestions by September 15.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.