GI Bill benefits can be used to pursue child welfare specialist career

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A big announcement from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The agency says veterans can now use their G.I. Bill benefits to pursue a career as a child welfare specialist.



A spokeswoman for the agency says DHS says the agency worked with the Oklahoma State Accrediting Agency to provide an on-the-job training program for those positions.



She says DHS is always looking for qualified applicants, who are willing to work the front lines, at protecting the state's children in unsafe environments.

"Veterans have a great work ethic, generally speaking. They know what it means to show up and do the job. They're dedicated, and organized. They have a heart for service, they served our country and so we think it may fit in line for a lot of them to continue that service and serve children and families in the state through a career in child welfare with DHS," said DHS Spokesperson Debra Martin.



Martin says veterans who are interested in the program should contact their local DHS office. She says DHS will also attend the Oklahoma Military Connection Hiring event on Fort Sill September 8 from 10:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.

For more information about joining the Oklahoma Department of Human Services as a child welfare specialist, go to www.okdhs.org, e-mail jobs@okdhs.org or call OKDHS Employment Services at (405) 521-3613.

