GI Bill benefits can be used to pursue child welfare specialist - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

GI Bill benefits can be used to pursue child welfare specialist career

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A big announcement from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The agency says veterans can now use their G.I. Bill benefits to pursue a career as a child welfare specialist.

A spokeswoman for the agency says DHS says the agency worked with the Oklahoma State Accrediting Agency to provide an on-the-job training program for those positions.

She says DHS is always looking for qualified applicants, who are willing to work the front lines, at protecting the state's children in unsafe environments.

"Veterans have a great work ethic, generally speaking. They know what it means to show up and do the job. They're dedicated, and organized. They have a heart for service, they served our country and so we think it may fit in line for a lot of them to continue that service and serve children and families in the state through a career in child welfare with DHS," said DHS Spokesperson Debra Martin.

Martin says veterans who are interested in the program should contact their local DHS office. She says DHS will also attend the Oklahoma Military Connection Hiring event on Fort Sill September 8 from 10:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.

For more information about joining the Oklahoma Department of Human Services as a child welfare specialist, go to www.okdhs.org, e-mail jobs@okdhs.org or call OKDHS Employment Services at (405) 521-3613.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly