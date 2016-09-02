Kicking off the 2016 Medicine Park Mayor’s Blues Ball

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - We're just hours away from the kickoff of the 10th Annual Mayor's blues ball in Medicine park. Crews spent the day setting up for the weekend's festivities which will include about a dozen blues bands.

According to Dwight Cope, he got the idea for the Blues Ball in 2006 when he was mayor. He says the city was trying to figure out how to pay for damage to the creek caused by severe flooding. They realized the event not only brought in money to pay for repairs, but brought thousands of people to Medicine park. Cope says he's loved blues since he was 10...and says from the turnout they get, a lot of other people like it too.

"It's all blues, all authentic blues music others going on across the state and we share some of the entertainers, but we're starting to get some attention some notoriety and it's pretty well respected," said Dwight Cope, the founder of "The Mayor's Blues Ball.”



The Mayor's Blues Ball kicks off tonight at 7:00 p.m. and goes until 10:00 p.m. Saturday’s and Sunday's events start at 2:00 p.m. and end at midnight right outside the Town Hall on East Lake Drive.

The event is free, but organizers say you should bring your own lawn chair. There's $2 parking at the ball field across from the creek and a shuttle will be provided.

