Fletcher Free Fair is ongoing

FLETCHER, OK (KSWO)- The Fletcher Free Fair is going on this weekend at the Fletcher Fairgrounds. Stop by to enjoy the free events at this family friendly event.

The swine show begins this evening at 7:00 p.m. so hurry on out! Tomorrow there will horse, tractor, rabbit and cattle shows.

Visit fletcherfreefair.weebly.com for a full listing of all the activities planned at this great event.

