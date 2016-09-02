OBI hosts tailgate party for donors - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OBI hosts tailgate party for donors

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute hosted their annual ‘Beef Up the Blood Supply for Pre-Labor Day Weekend’ event today in Lawton at 211 Southwest A Avenue.

This event is sponsored by OBI and the Oklahoma Beef Council and it cooks up donor incentives and fun every year on the Friday before Labor Day.

An estimated fifty donors showed up today to donate and received an all beef hotdog courtesy of the Oklahoma Beef Council, a health screening, an OU or OSU blood donor shirt and donor rewards points.

“The Oklahoma Blood Institute has been very lucky for many years now to have a partnership with the Oklahoma Beef Council. They've been there for us to provide food for donors at no cost. That's huge for us. That's a benefit our donors receive. Every 2 seconds someone needs blood so to know that we have a partnership with the Oklahoma beef council is so important. That incentive is sometimes a little something extra that people like to come in and enjoy blood. I encourage everybody, if you've never done this before, to come in and donate blood. you never know when the life you save may be your own or someone that you love,” said Mary Spannagel, the recruitment manager of OBI.

All healthy adults ages 16 years and older are encouraged to give blood every 56 days. It only takes an hour and you could save up to three lives within our community. One in three people will need blood during their lifetime but only 10% of those eligible to donate blood actually do so every year.

OBI manages 120,000 lifesaving donations, totaling more than a quarter of a million units of blood, every year. OBI provides every drop of blood used by patients in 158 medical facilities across the state.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly