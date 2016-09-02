OBI hosts tailgate party for donors

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute hosted their annual ‘Beef Up the Blood Supply for Pre-Labor Day Weekend’ event today in Lawton at 211 Southwest A Avenue.

This event is sponsored by OBI and the Oklahoma Beef Council and it cooks up donor incentives and fun every year on the Friday before Labor Day.

An estimated fifty donors showed up today to donate and received an all beef hotdog courtesy of the Oklahoma Beef Council, a health screening, an OU or OSU blood donor shirt and donor rewards points.

“The Oklahoma Blood Institute has been very lucky for many years now to have a partnership with the Oklahoma Beef Council. They've been there for us to provide food for donors at no cost. That's huge for us. That's a benefit our donors receive. Every 2 seconds someone needs blood so to know that we have a partnership with the Oklahoma beef council is so important. That incentive is sometimes a little something extra that people like to come in and enjoy blood. I encourage everybody, if you've never done this before, to come in and donate blood. you never know when the life you save may be your own or someone that you love,” said Mary Spannagel, the recruitment manager of OBI.

All healthy adults ages 16 years and older are encouraged to give blood every 56 days. It only takes an hour and you could save up to three lives within our community. One in three people will need blood during their lifetime but only 10% of those eligible to donate blood actually do so every year.

OBI manages 120,000 lifesaving donations, totaling more than a quarter of a million units of blood, every year. OBI provides every drop of blood used by patients in 158 medical facilities across the state.

