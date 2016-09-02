Mabuhay Food Store in Lawton was broken into

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating a burglary at the Mabuhay International Food Store at 1911 North Sheridan Road. The break-in happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.



The owner, Tolbert Wyatt, says he was sleeping when he got the call from his security company.

"When I answered he said 'is this Mr. Wyatt?.' I said, 'yes it is." He said, you need to come down to your business right away because someone has broken out your front door glass and there's a potential they have robbed your place," said Wyatt.



The surveillance video shows a man dressed in all black. He was inside the store for 25 minutes.



He took several bluetooth headsets, two candy machines and about $1,500. Wyatt says the thief even stole $6 from a picture frame they were saving from their first day in business.



He believes the burglar may be the same person who vandalized his car two weeks before.



Tolbert has been in business for 17 years and says this is the first time the store has been burglarized. He plans on putting a security gate in front of the door and front window to keep this type of crime from happening again.

