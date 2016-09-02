Car on fire in restaurant parking lot

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A car on fire on East Gore Boulevard, and the flames were so large it burned the car beside it.

Some pictures of the fire came from our 7NEWS viewers who saw it around 1 p.m. Friday. It was out on East Gore Boulevard in front of the Braums Restaurant. Officials say a passer-by called in the car fire because the owner of the car was busy trying to get buckets of water to put the fire out.

Luckily, the fire was put out in three minutes once the firefighters got there. Unfortunately for the owner, the car is a total loss. There was no confirmed amount of damage on the car beside it.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what started the fire.

