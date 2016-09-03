Big 2nd half propels MacArthur to 58-20 win over Eisenhower

LAWTON, Okla (KSWO) - MacArthur outscored Eisenhower 29-0 in the 2nd half to turn a 29-20 halftime lead in to a 58-20 victory.

The Eagles found the scoreboard first. Quarterback R.J. Fisher broke loose for a 17-yard touchdown run to give Eisenhower a 6-0 lead. MacArthur would go ahead 7-6 on a 2-yard td run from quarterback Anthony Love.

Ike would regain the lead in the final minute of the 1st quarter as Fisher connected with Mookie Douglas on a 64-yard touchdown pass. The Ike lead was 12-7 after a failed to convert a two-point conversion. It would be the final time Eisenhower would lead.

MacArthur would strike early in the 2nd quarter as back-up quarterback J.R. Winningham hooked up with Ronnie Kimble on a 38-yard td pass. A two-point conversion would give the Highlanders a 15-12 lead.

MacArthur is now 1-0. They'll take on Lawton High in Week 2. Eisenhower is 0-1. The Eagles will travel to Del City.

Copyright KSWO 2016. All rights reserved.