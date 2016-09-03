Week 1 High School Football Scores - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Week 1 High School Football Scores

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Blanchard Lions
12
Cache Bulldogs
26
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Bethany Bronchos
35
Marlow Outlaws
27
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Anadarko Warriors
19
Chickasha Fighting Chicks
0
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Hobart Bearcats
41
Mangum Tigers
15
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Elmore City-Pernell Badgers
14
Walters Blue Devils
30
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Apache Warriors
38
Hinton Comets
7
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Empire Bulldogs
0
Konawa Tigers
28
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Rush Springs Redskins
7
Wayne Bulldogs
25
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. View-Gotebo Tigers
0
Carnegie Wildcats
60
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Snyder Cyclones
0
Grandfield Bearcats
48
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Cement Bulldogs
62
Bray-Doyle Donkeys
52
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

SW Covenant Patriots
40
Central High Bronchos
0
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Thackerville Wildcats
38
Ryan Cowboys
34
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Waurika Eagles
56
Temple Tigers
0
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Burns Flat-Dill City Eagles
8
Tipton Tigers
54
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7 p.m.

Carl Albert Titans
56
Lawton High Wolverines
41
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7 p.m.

MacArthur Highlanders
58
Eisenhower Eagles
20
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7 p.m.

Altus Bulldogs
26
Vernon Lions
3
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7 p.m.

Elgin Owls
14
Plainview Indians
46
Final

Sept. 2, 2016, 7 p.m.

Electra Tigers
20
Frederick Bombers
7
Final

Sept. 1, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Velma-Alma Comets
6
Comanche Indians
18
Final

Sept. 1, 2016, 7 p.m.

Putnam City West Patriots
43
Duncan Demons
14
Final

Sept. 1, 2016, 7 p.m.

Ringling Blue Devils
58
Putnam City JV
18
Final
