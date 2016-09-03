Summer Fest raised money for Boys and Girls Club

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Saturday was the first time a huge festival out at Louise D. McMahon Park was hosted to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Lawton.

They had food trucks, performances and games for kids at the Summer Fest hosted by Bigg Ideas Management. Many vendors and organizations came together to bring the fun to the park Saturday evening. Event coordinator Joe Biggs says there was more than 200 people out at the park.

Biggs says he spoke with the Boys and Girls Club director, and found out what the center needed to thrive.

"She spoke of a need for the community to step up, and support the boys and girls club,” said Biggs. “It's been important in my life, and I know it's been important in a lot of other people's lives here in Lawton. So, we are doing for our own, and doing for ourselves here in our community."

There was also a skate competition out at the skate park. A skateboard was donated to the competition from one of the foundations that also came out to support the Boys and Girls Club.

