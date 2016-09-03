True Blues at Medicine Park - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

True Blues at Medicine Park

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - The second day of the Mayor's Blues Ball out at Medicine Park was winding down, and on Saturday the sounds of the stage were rocking with some true blues music. They had a full line up starting at 2 p.m. Event organizers say a lot of people came by Friday night and Saturday to listen to the blues on their Labor Day weekend. They also had food, and shopping.

The final day on Sunday starts at 2 p.m., and organizers encourage patrons to park at the ball field across from the creek. It is $2 to park.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly