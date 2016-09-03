True Blues at Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - The second day of the Mayor's Blues Ball out at Medicine Park was winding down, and on Saturday the sounds of the stage were rocking with some true blues music. They had a full line up starting at 2 p.m. Event organizers say a lot of people came by Friday night and Saturday to listen to the blues on their Labor Day weekend. They also had food, and shopping.

The final day on Sunday starts at 2 p.m., and organizers encourage patrons to park at the ball field across from the creek. It is $2 to park.

