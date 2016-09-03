Adoption, foster homes awareness at park

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - People out at Elmer Thomas park Saturday morning walked a mile for a child to promote importance of adoption and foster parents. The event was hosted by the One Church, One Child organization. They also had games and food after the short walk for people to have a chance to ask questions about adopting in the state of Oklahoma.

The Executive Director of One Church One Child says there are 10,000 children in the Oklahoma foster care system, and they want to get as many in permanent homes as possible. And with events like these, they can spread the word that Oklahoman families can help.

"We recruit all over the state, and we find families for all children,” said Executive Director Valarie Howard “Large families or sibling groups or children who need educational, physical, mental support based upon the traumas they've experienced."

Organizers estimate that 150 people were out at the park to learn about the adoption and foster system.

Lawton Police and Fire Departments were out there hanging out with the families and kids. This was the first walk in Lawton, but they hope to host another every year like they do all across Oklahoma.

