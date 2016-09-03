Lawton firefighters at 9/11 stair climb

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Lawton firefighters climbed 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the firefighters who gave their life on 9/11.

Lawton Central Fire Station sent 13 firefighters to Oklahoma City today for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. They rang the fire bell in honor of the fallen firefighter on their badge. And each flight of stairs represents the number of floors in the Twin Towers, that was attacked by terrorist 15 year ago.

343 firefighters were selected from Oklahoma and Texas this year, and they each represent a firefighter who died saving lives.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.