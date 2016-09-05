Firefighters contain blaze in Geronimo

GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters in Geronimo say a brush fire is contained, after it broke out just before nine Sunday night.

They responded to the blaze at Blue Jay Avenue and Burk Road by the school's Ag barn.

No structures were damaged, and no one was hurt.

Geronimo Fire said it looked suspicious because a man was at the scene when they got there, but took off when a Sheriff arrived.

Fire officials said they were planning on burning the pile of brush anyways, so they stayed there to contain it and let it finish burning.

