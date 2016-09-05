TX traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrest of OKC man

AMARILLO, TX (KSWO) – The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 12 pounds of methamphetamine Saturday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At approximately 2:44 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2003 Nissan passenger car traveling east on IH-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered several plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine concealed inside the rocker panels. The drugs are valued at approximately $1 million.

The driver, Ernesto Ayala, 20, of Oklahoma City, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Ayala was transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from San Diego to Oklahoma City.

