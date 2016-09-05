Pawnee Co. State of Emergency after earthquake

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for Pawnee County due to a magnitude 5.6 earthquake that occurred Saturday morning near the city of Pawnee.

“I’m glad to hear no one was seriously hurt in today’s earthquake and damage appears to be limited. This emergency declaration will start the process to helping individuals, families and businesses impacted by the earthquakes and serves as a precursor to requesting any necessary assistance,” said Fallin.

The earthquake was felt in multiple states and was the strongest the state has experienced since November 2011 when a magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred in Lincoln County.

“I appreciate the quick response by the Department of Emergency Management and Department of Transportation to assess [the] damage of the affected area and to ensure our state highway and turnpike bridges are safe. And I applaud the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the state agency tasked with regulating the oil and gas industry, in taking swift action by ordering all Arbuckle disposal wells within a 725-square mile area of today’s earthquake to shut down and working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which has sole jurisdiction over disposal wells in nearby Osage County. Information on the earthquake is still being collected," Fallin said, "and will be reviewed by my coordinating council on seismic activity chaired by Secretary of Energy and Environment Michael Teague, as we continue to move forward to make our state safe.”

Fallin and state emergency management officials are asking residents to submit photos of earthquake damage to their homes or businesses through the OK Emergency mobile application which is available on the mobile site: www.emergency.ok.gov.

Fallin’s executive order allows state agencies to make emergency purchases related to disaster relief and preparedness. The declaration also marks a first step toward seeking federal aid should it be necessary. Under the executive order, the state of emergency lasts for 30 days. Additional counties may be added if needed.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.