Native youth group gathers supplies for protestors

PAWHUSKA, OK (KSWO) – An Oklahoma youth group spent Labor Day weekend gathering supplies for a good cause.

The "Native Oklahoma Stands with Standing Rock" event was a chance for tribal member from across the state to come together and show their support for those actively protesting the North Dakota Access Pipeline.

The event presented by the Wahzhazhe Youth Council and held on the campus of the Osage Nation in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The group leased a U-haul truck to pack with supplies to send to protestors on the frontlines. They spent the weekend making signs, greeting guests, loading donations, and getting everything set up and in place.

Speakers who came out and shared their knowledge supporting Standing Rock and our Wahzhazhe Youth Council included Assistant Chief Raymond Redcorn, Congress woman Angela Pratt, Wilson Pipestem, Michael Shaw, Robert Mendoza, Chris White and Casey Camp-Horinek.

The truck left Pawhuska for North Dakota today.

