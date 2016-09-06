Memorial service to honor fallen Stephens County K-9 deputy

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - People in Stephens County are holding a public memorial Tuesday morning for the K-9 deputy who was killed after investigators say he was left in a hot car.



Prosecutors say K-9 deputy Bak was left in a hot car for 38 hours by his handler, former Deputy Matthew Peck. Sheriff Wayne McKinney fired him and he was later charged with animal cruelty.

The memorial for Bak starts at 10 a.m. at Fuqua Park in Duncan. Residents will be releasing blue balloons in his honor. The sheriff's department says the K-9 deputy's name will also be added to the fallen officer memorial in front of the Stephens County Courthouse.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.