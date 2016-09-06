Family secrets unfold in Native American adventure novel

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) — Elgin author David Rollins has announced the nationwide release of his interesting new novel, “Spirit of the Wichitas.”

Rollins grew up with a passion for hiking, climbing and admiring the Wichita Mountains. His respect for American Indian culture, the history of Oklahoma and the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge provide his desire for writing. He lives Elgin, Oklahoma.

In “Spirit of the Wichitas,” the Rowe family dreamed of a better life in 1910 southwest Oklahoma, unaware of the nightmare that awaited them. Distraught from the death of their grandparents, the broken family stumbles upon the Samson Ranch, neighboring cowboys with hidden pasts.

Siblings Rachel and Matthew Rowe explore their new land, finding friendship with a reclusive Wichita Indian medicine man. The discovery of the wild bison attracts menacing attention and intensifies their curiosity of the peculiar Indian.

Rancher Buck Samson sees his early life return with the arrival of a lone gunman. Chaos ensues when the children disappear with the bison. Can Samson protect his family from the secret of his past? Will the bizarre disappearance of the children be revealed?

The book is available through bookstores nationwide, from the publisher at www.tatepublishing.com/bookstore, or by visiting barnesandnoble.com or amazon.com.

