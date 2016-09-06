Family secrets unfold in Native American adventure novel - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Family secrets unfold in Native American adventure novel

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Tate Publishing) (Source Tate Publishing)

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) — Elgin author David Rollins has announced the nationwide release of his interesting new novel, “Spirit of the Wichitas.”

Rollins grew up with a passion for hiking, climbing and admiring the Wichita Mountains.  His respect for American Indian culture, the history of Oklahoma and the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge provide his desire for writing. He lives Elgin, Oklahoma.

In “Spirit of the Wichitas,” the Rowe family dreamed of a better life in 1910 southwest Oklahoma, unaware of the nightmare that awaited them. Distraught from the death of their grandparents, the broken family stumbles upon the Samson Ranch, neighboring cowboys with hidden pasts.

Siblings Rachel and Matthew Rowe explore their new land, finding friendship with a reclusive Wichita Indian medicine man. The discovery of the wild bison attracts menacing attention and intensifies their curiosity of the peculiar Indian.

Rancher Buck Samson sees his early life return with the arrival of a lone gunman. Chaos ensues when the children disappear with the bison. Can Samson protect his family from the secret of his past? Will the bizarre disappearance of the children be revealed?

The book is available through bookstores nationwide, from the publisher at www.tatepublishing.com/bookstore, or by visiting barnesandnoble.com or amazon.com.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly