Nominate your favorite TX educators for an H-E-B Excellence in Education Award

TX (KSWO) - Do you know of an educator in Texas who has gone above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of their students and their community? Submit the name of a teacher, school district, early childhood facility or school board today for a 2017 H-E-B Excellence in Education Award, placing them on the path toward winning cash prizes ranging from $5,000 to $100,000. Nominations for the awards are being accepted online at www.heb.com/education through October 23.

Last year, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards awarded more than $800,000 in cash prizes, gift cards and grants. Since its inception in 2002, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program has awarded over $8.5 million to Texas educators, schools and districts.

Nominations are not required for participation. Educators, school districts, early childhood facilities and school boards can go to heb.com/education and complete an application.

A team of judges reviews the applications, narrowing the field to semi-finalists. From that pool, five regional judging panels comprised of former winners, administrators, and university and community leaders not affiliated with H-E-B select 40 teacher and principal finalists. Finalists and their schools receive a cash prize of $1,000 to $2,500, depending on category.

Three separate panels select eight school districts and five early childhood facilities as finalists, awarding $2,500 to $5,000 in cash prizes. Up to five school boards may also be recognized, and awarded $5,000 towards the district they serve. Additionally, one or more school boards may receive a special judge’s award totaling up to $25,000.

Teacher and principal finalists are invited to Austin, May 6, 2017 to compete on a statewide level for larger cash prizes totaling more than $400,000. A statewide panel of judges, not affiliated with H-E-B, conducts a personal interview with each finalist to select winners.

Eight winners — two principals and six teachers — will be announced along with two school districts, one large and one small, a public school board and an Early Childhood Facility, at a celebratory dinner on May 7, 2017.

The six winning teachers will include one elementary and one secondary teacher in each of three categories:

The Rising Star Award — honors exceptionally promising teachers with less than 10 years of experience. These winners will each receive a $5,000 check for themselves and a $5,000 grant for their schools.

The Leadership Award — honors teachers with 10 to 20 years in the classroom. These winners will each receive a $10,000 check for themselves and a $10,000 grant for their schools.

The Lifetime Achievement Award — salutes teachers with more than 20 years of experience. These teachers will each receive $25,000 in cash for themselves and a $25,000 grant for their schools.

Each winning principal—one elementary school and one high school—will each receive $10,000 in cash for themselves and a $25,000 grant for their schools. The winning large school district will receive a $100,000 cash prize and the winning small school district will receive $50,000. The winning Early Childhood Facility will receive $25,000 and a school board could be awarded up to $25,000.

