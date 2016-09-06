IHS funding for National Native Health Research Training Initiative

(KSWO) - The Indian Health Service announced funding for a new project, the National Native Health Research Training Initiative. This initiative will help build capacity and share best practices in American Indian and Alaska Native health research and will promote tribally driven research through education and training opportunities. The award amount is approximately $225,000 per year for a project period of up to five years.

“Community-based research on American Indian and Alaska Native health status is critical to address health disparities and ensure the delivery of evidence-based, quality care to patients,” said IHS Principal Deputy Director Mary L. Smith. “Just as the IHS works to build the American Indian and Alaska Native health care delivery workforce through various programs, this initiative will help expand the community of American Indian and Alaska Native researchers and enhance the ability of tribes to participate in and initiate research projects that address specific needs in their communities. As a result, culturally appropriate best and promising practices can be shared and replicated throughout the Indian health system.”

The funding opportunity is open to a national membership organization of American Indian and Alaska Native scientists, researchers and students. The organization selected will further the IHS research program objectives with expanded outreach and education efforts for American Indian and Alaska Native students, faculty and health professionals.

Project objectives include:

Increasing development and training opportunities for American Indian and Alaska Native scientists, health professionals and students to learn and share findings from scientifically meritorious research and explore methods for further study and evaluation of practice-based projects.

Enhancing tribal academic collaborations and improving the ability of Tribes to use research findings to address the needs of American Indians and Alaska Natives.

Reducing health disparities among American Indians and Alaska Natives.

Promoting health research methods to better understand the effects of traditional Indian medicine, indigenous knowledge and traditional ecological knowledge on American Indian and Alaska Native health.

In addition to the project objectives, the awardee will develop regular conference training for health professionals and tribal leaders about health research methods, findings and best practices to meet the needs and advance the health and health care of American Indian and Alaska Native people.

