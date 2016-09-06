Sam Noble Museum hosts ‘When the Earth Shakes’ exhibit

NORMAN, OK (KSWO) – Learn all about the science of earthquakes, tsunamis and tectonic plates at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History as it hosts the traveling exhibit “When the Earth Shakes” Sept. 17-Jan. 2, 2017.

“This really is an exhibit that will fascinate people of all ages, especially those who have a special interest in the science behind earthquakes,” said Morgan Day, spokesperson for the museum. “Our visitors are going to walk away with a better understanding of earthquakes and what engineers are doing to make our world safer.”

Visitors can immerse themselves in interactive earthquake exhibits by jumping up and down on a platform, changing how hard they jump, to match the seismogram from a historic earthquake. They also can watch how continents move and re-form as they spin the dial through geologic history, from 600 million years ago all the way to 200 million years in the future, and see where earthquakes happen all around the world on the seismic monitor that shows them in real time.

Museum-goers will see fast-paced videos of engineers working to make our world safer as they use amazing tools and technology to test and improve building techniques and materials. In the “Puzzled Earth” display, visitors can see how quickly they can assemble a map of giant tectonic plates before the clock runs out and all the pieces fall. On the “Shake Table” platform, they can test their engineering skills by using blocks and reinforcing rods to design and build a model of an earthquake-safe building. They can even test their structure against an earthquake to see if it holds up and then redesign the building to make it even safer.

Guests also can explore the science behind tsunami waves with the 16-foot-long “Tsunami Tank” by building a structure to withstand large, crashing waves. Visitors can spin the dial, replay the impact in slow-motion, then improve the design.

The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History is located on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Road and Chautauqua Avenue. For accommodations, call 405-325-4712 or visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.

