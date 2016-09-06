Ft. Sill T-shirt shop burglarized

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Fort Sill Tees and Embroidery located at 2609 Northwest Sheridan Road was burglarized.

More than $1000 worth of computers and electronics was taken from the shop. Employees have been forced to revert to manual methods of data entry. However, they are still in operation.

There was no surveillance video but witnesses report seeing a tall, black male running north behind the store carrying something.

