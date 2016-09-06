Oklahoma’s 1st Digital Principal of the Year - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Adam Beauchamp, Principal at Waller Middle School in Enid has been named the inaugural OASSP Digital Principal of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals. Beauchamp has served as the principal at Waller Middle School for the past three years.

“Adam Beauchamp exhibits bold, creative leadership in his drive to harness the potential of new technologies to further learning goals for students at Waller Middle School in Enid, OK,” stated Dr. Vickie Williams, OASSP Executive Director. “We are proud to honor him as the first Oklahoma administrator to receive this distinguished honor,” Williams added.

Beauchamp has established Waller Middle School as a student-led school. His students have accomplished many feats including: hosting Oklahoma's first ever TEDxYouth Day, implementing MakerSpace clubs into the school day, having students invited to speak and present at ISTE—International Society for Technology in Education, Governor Fallin’s STEM Summit, Oklahoma Technology Association conference, K20 Innovative Learning institute, OMLEA winter conference—including two student keynote speakers, and the Oklahoma School Boards Association regional meeting. Waller was also awarded $65,000 from the Oklahoma Educational Technology Trust which was used to implement a new media productions course.

“Mr. Beauchamp’s commitment to digital learning has enhanced opportunities for Waller Middle School students and elevated the school as a model for technology integration,” said Enid Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd. “Under his leadership, the school’s innovative programs have been showcased at the state and national level. He has created a culture where teachers and students are empowered to pioneer new ideas and implement cutting-edge technology. He is very deserving of this honor.”

Mr. Beauchamp was recently honored at the OSSBA/CCOSA Conference in Oklahoma City. He is now eligible to be a finalist for the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Digital Principal of the Year Award.

