Waurika police officer faces potential DUI charge following crash

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO) - A Waurika police officer is potentially facing a DUI charge after crashing his police cruiser on Labor Day.



The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 22-year-old John Fletcher was speeding on State highway 5 when he left the road and hit a fence around 4:00 a.m.



Troopers say Fletcher rolled his police cruiser at least two times and was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was later released.



We learned today that he has not been arrested. We've reached out to the Waurika Police Chief several times, but he refuses to comment.



OHP is working to present a case to the District Attorney's office.

