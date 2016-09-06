“In The Rough” films in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

“In The Rough” films in Oklahoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO) - NoCoast Entertainment and the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) are pleased to announce production on the comedy series “In the Rough” in Oklahoma.

“In the Rough” is an eight-episode, half-hour scripted comedy series commissioned by RatedRed.com, the digital channel launched by Verizon Hearst Media Partners. Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) co-created the series with Oklahoma filmmaker Jeff Robison (“Rudderless”), who co-wrote with Casey Twenter. Wiles and Robison will direct. Corey Moss and Justin Killion are executive producing for RatedRed.com.

The series chronicles a rural country club where a young golf pro has to fend off greedy land-grabbers while simultaneously managing his staff of misfits. “In the Rough” is utilizing the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program administered by OF+MO.

“It is a pleasure to be working with Oklahoma filmmakers Jeff Robison and Casey Twenter, as well as their creative team on this ambitious new project,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “With the ever-changing world of film and television production and the rise of new media and distribution models, we are proud that Oklahoma is setting the stage for projects like this through our incentive program which in turn create more opportunities for sustained jobs and economic impact.”

“In the Rough” is shot entirely at the Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club and Lake Texoma Lodge and Resort, both located in Kingston, Oklahoma, and will stream later this year on RatedRed.com

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

