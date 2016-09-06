Center of Family Love welcomes new medical director

OKARCHE, OK (KSWO) – Center of Family Love, an organization which provides quality lifetime care to individuals with developmental disabilities, announces that they have hired Dr. Sydney Haggins, MD as the new medical director of the organization.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Haggins join our Center of Family of Love community, and know that her extensive experience working with adults who live with disabilities, will help us to continue in our ministry to provide the best psychosocial, spiritual, nutritional and medical care to our residents,” said Debbie Espinosa, executive director of the Center of Family Love.

Originally from Canada, Dr. Haggins served as a military medic before going to medical school. She studied at Medical University of the Americas, and completed her clinical clerkships and Family Medicine Residency at St. Anthony in Oklahoma City. She currently works at Mercy Clinic Okarche, and at the Kingfisher Hospital, and is excited to join the Center of Family Love as their medical director. Dr. Haggins has previously worked as an aide in group homes and recreational programs for people with disabilities.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with the Center of Family Love, and to be a part of the team providing care to the residents there. The Center has a wonderful mission and I am blessed to now be a part of it,” said Dr. Haggins, who is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

The Center of Family Love is proud to serve the entire state of Oklahoma by caring for the intellectually disabled through Christ. To learn more about the Center of Family Love, visit www.cflinc.org.

