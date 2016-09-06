USAO nationally celebrated for affordable, high-quality education, post-graduate success

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) – Recently recognized by Washington Monthly, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma once again demonstrates the cost-effective value of its undergraduate education to the state, students and their families.



Washington Monthly, an independent, nonprofit magazine based in Washington, D.C., ranked USAO 11th on its 2017 list of the 100 Best Bang for the Buck colleges and universities among southern states and in the top 25 percent of all schools nationally. USAO is the highest ranked in Oklahoma.

“As multiple other unsolicited, national observers of higher education have recognized USAO, we are again grateful for this reinforcement of our reputation for providing students with the unique combination of low-cost, high-quality academics,” said President John Feaver. “I am most pleased, however, with the purpose of this particular ranking. This demonstrates USAO’s return of value to taxpayers, students and their families who choose to invest their resources in the quality of its services.”

The Best Bang for the Buck ranking is based on the extent to which an institution provides low and moderate income students a reasonable price for a quality education and retains them through graduation while they earn a degree that will advance them in their careers. While meeting the highest admission standards in Oklahoma, nearly half of all USAO students are the first in their family to go to college and 45 percent of all students receive Pell Grant assistance.

In addition to the Best Bang for the Buck recognition, Washington Monthly also ranked USAO in the top 100 Liberal Arts Colleges nationwide; one of only four public institutions included.

