OK physician to pay $100K over allegations of wrongly prescribing drugs

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK- United States Attorney Danny C. Williams Sr. of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced an Oklahoma physician, Dr. Darrell R. Mease, entered into a settlement agreement to pay $100,000 to resolve civil allegations that he violated the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention Act of 1970. The Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention Act of 1970 regulates the manufacture and distribution of controlled substances.

According to the settlement agreement, from September 2010 to September 2015, Dr. Mease would pre-sign prescription pads and allowed his employees and his wife to prescribe phentermine and other controlled substances for patients without conducting a medical examination. Furthermore, Dr. Mease prescribed controlled substances for his wife who was not his patient.

If you are aware of any illegal prescription drug sales and distribution, contact the Drug Enforcement Administration at 1-877-792-2873.

