Preventing serious head injuries in high school football

LAWTON, OH (KSWO)- A severe brain injury to a high school football player from Holdenville, Oklahoma has athletic trainers and doctors in Lawton reviewing their own protocols when it comes to serious head trauma.



Oskie Lowe came off the field during his game Thursday, saying he couldn't feel his right side. He was taken to OU Medical Center, and remains in critical condition.

Lawton High School athletic trainer David Stanley says serious head injuries are not preventable in football. It's one of the risks in the game. He says it’s important to identify the symptoms as quickly as possible, and that comes through close daily contact with the players.

“Being able to know these kids and see the warning signs. A lot of kids won't say anything because they think it will affect their playing time, they think they will lose their spot on the team, so they just absorb it and sometime it rears its head in a real ugly way in a game, said Stanley.



Lawton Public School medical physician Doctor Dan Horton says he sees about 6 concussions each season. He says while they rarely develop into something debilitating, they take them seriously, especially if a player suffers more than one.



“If they have had maybe three or more concussions maybe they should get out of football and find another sport because it is cumulative and later on in life it may cause problems with pain and dementia”, said Horton.

Doctor Horton also said the policy for Lawton Public Schools is that when a player suffers a concussion, they cannot participate for a week, after the symptoms have stopped.

If they have two concussions, they recommend the player sit out the remainder of the season.

