Kids participate in Farm Hand Olympics

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Tuesday, kids of all ages took to the Comanche County Fairgrounds to compete in the Farmhand Olympics.

The Olympics featured several hands-on activities for the kids to participate in while learning how important farming is to the world and what working as a farmer is like on a daily basis. There were several activities, including cow branding with flour, wheelbarrow races, calf roping and much more for the kids to enjoy.

“Probably the tire changing because my dad does a lot, he works on semis and I know a lot about it,” Adgie Neal said when asked his favorite part of the event.

"The tractor, because I like to do all of the tractor parts and learn them,” Dalton McNally said.

“I think it's pretty important," Faith Harden-Wallase said. "Because most of us, our parents are farmers so we will most likely inherit the farms,”

The event is put on by the group Young Farmers and Ranchers each year at the Comanche County fair, though they try to have different activities for the kids to do each year.

