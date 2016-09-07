Free child digital fingerprint and photo safety program - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Free child digital fingerprint and photo safety program

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Operation Safekids) (Source Operation Safekids)

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO) – Don’t miss this special opportunity to get a lifetime Safety Bio Document for your child with photo and digital fingerprints. Operation Kidsafe Regional Safety Days will take place on September 12-17 at 4000 Kell Boulevard in Wichita Falls. This free event will run 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Special equipment is being shipped in for this event and will only be available the days listed.

Did you know that more than 2,000 children are reported missing everyday in the United States? Operation KidSafe captures an image of your child and their fingerprints using a digital video capture device, a digital ink-less fingerprint capture device and specialized software. The data is then compiled into a quality 8 1/2 x 11” printout.

Please note that there is no maintained database or records of children. In order to maintain this privacy, the only record of the Safety Bio Document is sent home with the parent for safekeeping.

The parent can use the printout they receive aid to law enforcement in an investigation anywhere in the world to instantly. All children 1 year or older and special needs adults are encouraged to attended.

