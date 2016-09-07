Silk art demonstration at Medicine Park Studio

Medicine Park, OK (KSWO)- Leslie Chance, an internationally recognized silkpainter, will be providing demonstrations of silk scarf painting at Vagabondartist Studio in Medicine Park on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The public is invited to drop by between noon and 5: 00 p.m. either day to observe artwork in the making.

Silkpainting is the art of painting on silk fabric with dyes or paints made specifically for that purpose, resulting in especially vibrant, flowing colors. Leslie will be demonstrating several of the numerous processes and techniques used in creating beautiful designer hand painted silk scarves. Visitors can enjoy watching a scarf grow from blank white silk fabric into a colorful original work of art.

Vagabondartist Studio is located on Scenic Highway 49 at the Medicine Park “Y” next to the Comanche Shirt Company. For more information, call 337-945-2701, visit www.medicineparkarts.com or “Like” Vagabondartist Studio on Facebook.

