Cornyn chairs hearing for TX judicial nominees

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO) – Today, U.S. Senator John Cornyn chaired a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for five nominees to fill vacancies on federal courts in Texas.

“Each of these nominees meet these exacting standards: they bring to the bench decades of public service and private sector experience in civil and criminal law, in the courtroom and in our appellate courts. And together they represent the richness and diversity that makes Texas so proud. I want to congratulate each one of you for getting this far in the process. As I said, it’s not an easy one. I’m sure you would agree. And I again want to thank Chairman Grassley for scheduling the hearing. I know it’s rare to hold a nominations hearing this late in a presidential election year. I want to extend a welcome to all of your families who are with you and to congratulate them because I know this is not an honor for you alone. It is for your families and the people who helped you get to this point,” said Senator John Cornyn, a member of the Senate Judiciary and Finance Committees.

The nominees to fill Texas vacancies include:

  • Judge Walter David Counts, III:  Nominee for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas 
  • Judge E. Scott Frost:  Nominee for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas 
  • James Wesley Hendrix:  Nominee for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas 
  • Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez:  Nominee for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas  
  • Karen Gren Scholer:  Nominee for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas 

