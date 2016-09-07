OKDPS Fatality report for July 2016 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKDPS Fatality report for July 2016

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- Preliminary information from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety shows 41 traffic-related fatalities in July 2016, compared to 75 confirmed fatalities in July 2015.

Thirty-six of the fatality victims were Oklahoma residents. Eleven fatalities happened on state highways; nine occurred on county roads; nine occurred on US highways; six occurred on city streets; four occurred on interstate highways; two happened on turnpikes.

Twenty-five of the fatality victims were drivers; six were passengers; four were pedestrians; four were motorcycle operators; two were bicyclists. Tulsa County led the state with a total of five fatalities, followed by Oklahoma and Okmulgee counties with three fatalities each.

The daily fatality numbers include 15 deaths on Sundays; four on Mondays; three on Tuesdays; 10 on Thursdays; three on Fridays; six on Saturdays. There were 13 days in the month of July with no reported fatalities.

There were 10 female victims and 31 male victims. Two of the victims were age 20 or younger. The 21- to 25-year-old age group had the most fatalities with six, followed by the 36- to 40-year-old age group with five.

According to police reports, four fatalities were alcohol-related. However, 58.6 percent of those who died in traffic collisions were not wearing safety belts at the time of the crash.

For additional statistics, please visit the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office website: www.ohso.ok.gov.

