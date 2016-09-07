OK “CLICK for Babies” Campaign seeks local volunteers

OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma “CLICK for Babies” campaign is aimed at raising awareness and educating new parents and guardians on the dangerous effects and outcomes of Shaken Baby Syndrome. To accomplish these goals “CLICK for Babies” is calling on volunteers to knit or crochet newborn purple caps that will be distributed throughout 39 Oklahoma hospitals to parents of newborn children.

Frustration with crying infants is the number one trigger for the shaking and abuse of an infant. The Period of PURPLE crying is a time when babies cry more than any other time in their life. It is important for parents to know that it is a normal and healthy part of infancy, that it is not their fault, and that it is not going to last forever.

“This type of abusive head trauma is preventable and research has shown that this program works,” said Alicia Lincoln, Child and Adolescent Health administrative programs manager for the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).

Volunteers are encouraged to knit or crochet newborn baby boy and girl caps of any shade of purple with soft, baby friendly yarn. The baby caps can have all sorts of fun colors and patterns, as long as they are 50 percent purple and free of straps, strings, or other potential choking hazards. Purple baby caps are accepted year-round. However, only caps received by Oct.1, will make it in this year’s hospital distribution.

Last year the Oklahoma “CLICK for Babies” campaign collected more than 4,000 caps and this year’s goal is to collect and distribute 4,600 caps. These caps, along with informative DVDs, will be provided to parents during the months of November and December. The DVD will help to educate parents on normal crying patterns, how to cope with unsoothable crying, and the importance of never shaking a baby.

Purple caps can be mailed to:

Oklahoma State Department of Health ATTN: Maternal and Child Health Service, Rm 903 1000 NE 10th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73117

To obtain patterns for caps, guidelines or more information on “CLICK for Babies” campaign details, visit www.CLICKforbabies.org or call (405) 271-4471.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.