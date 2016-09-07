Lawton woman arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton woman arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, too close to school

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
(Source Lawton Police Department) (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Police arrested a registered sex offender after they say she never let authorities know she moved and on top of that she was living near an elementary school.

Police arrested Rebecca Merriott last night after finding out she had been living at a residence in the 1600 block of Smith Avenue since the beginning of August.

Police say Merriott told them she never tried to update her registration and said she knew the address was within the prohibited distance from Pat Henry Elementary school and multiple city parks.

 Merriott was arrested for violating the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.  While Merriott is a level one offender--which poses the lowest threat level, it states she must register until 2031. 

