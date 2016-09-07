Fort Sill hiring event is tomorrow.

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - If you're a veteran or a transitioning member of the military, guard or reserve, we have an upcoming job fair to tell you about.



Fort Sill is hosting a hiring event tomorrow at the armed forces reserve center on Cannoneer Field Road.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is also open to family members as well.

