Duncan mom & daughter arrested for incestuous marriage

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A mother and daughter have been arrested for incest after Duncan police say they married each other back in March.

Court records show Patricia Spann is Misty's biological mother.

Their union was discovered back in August by an investigator with the Department of Human Services. The investigator says Misty and her two brothers were raised by a grandparent after Patricia lost custody of them.

The investigator says Patricia told her that she reunited with Misty two years ago and they "hit it off." The investigator says Patricia didn't think she was breaking any laws because her name was no longer listed on her daughter's birth certificate.

Court documents say this is the second time Patricia Spann has married one of her children. She married one of her sons in 2008, but the marriage was annulled in March 2010.

