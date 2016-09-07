Family mourns loss of loved one after Altus homicide

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A family in Altus is mourning after their loved one was shot and killed last week.

Police say 32 year old Freddie Lopez was shot at the 300 block of North Hudson just after 12:30AM. When police arrived, they found Lopez dead in the street with several gunshot wounds. Police say they still don't have any suspects at this time. This is Altus's first homicide since September of 2015.

"I just couldn't. I didn't believe it at first. I was like, it has to be, It has to be some kind of mistake, you know. Tragic, tragic," said Patricia Lopez.

Patricia Lopez and her family says their hearts stopped as they arrived on scene on Hudson street last Friday when news broke that Freddie was killed.

"For something like this to happen, it just, it doesn't make any sense to me," said Patricia.

"I've known him all my life and he just didn't deserve this," said Ruiz.

Freddie was a father to three little girls, most recently a 5 month old. Patricia says he always put his family first.

"He was an awesome dad, a great brother, a good uncle. He was love by a lot of people, but especially us," said Patricia.

Martin Ruiz says he grew up with Freddie almost his whole life. He says when he heard the news, he couldn't stop crying, but now all the families are getting together and reminiscing on all the good times. He says there isn't a single memory he can think of with Freddie that doesn't make him smile.

"Playing football. Me and my family, his family would get together. Play football. Those are some of the memories that I love. And just going out barbecuing at his house," said Ruiz.

"He was always eating up all the food. If anybody said "Do you want a plate" he would be like, "I do". He would be the first one. He loved to eat," said Irene Lopez.

Freddie's sister's says they hope to get answers. They say they're in desperate need for closure and wouldn't wish this kind of hurt on anyone.

"The pain that we're feeling. We wouldn't want nobody else to endure it. My brother was not a vengeful person. He did not deserve that, none of that, nobody does, but he did. He was a good happy man. He was a good man," said Irene.

The Lopez family has set up a Go Fund Me page if you would like to donate and help them with funeral costs.The service to honor Freddie Lopez will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Kincannon funeral home in Altus.

