Lawton preps for homeless I-count - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton preps for homeless I-count

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Southwest Continuum of Care and the Homeless Veterans Outreach Campaign will conduct a homeless survey this Friday.

The I-count survey gives an estimate of how many homeless veterans are in the area.

It will also help determine the need for housing and services, such as clothes vouchers and medical treatment.

Volunteers will go to homeless shelters and door-to-door helping people fill out surveys.

“As a result of the data that we received from this count each year, we’ve been able to get those services and resources for those identified as homeless,” said Jervis Jackson, the director of The Southwest Continuum of Care.

This year's I-count will take place this Friday, September 9 starting at noon. Volunteers will need to show up at 7:30 a.m. to begin training and then begin the actual counting.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly