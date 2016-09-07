Lawton preps for homeless I-count

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Southwest Continuum of Care and the Homeless Veterans Outreach Campaign will conduct a homeless survey this Friday.

The I-count survey gives an estimate of how many homeless veterans are in the area.

It will also help determine the need for housing and services, such as clothes vouchers and medical treatment.

Volunteers will go to homeless shelters and door-to-door helping people fill out surveys.

“As a result of the data that we received from this count each year, we’ve been able to get those services and resources for those identified as homeless,” said Jervis Jackson, the director of The Southwest Continuum of Care.



This year's I-count will take place this Friday, September 9 starting at noon. Volunteers will need to show up at 7:30 a.m. to begin training and then begin the actual counting.

