LFSCC awarded Community Champion Award

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Ft. Sill Community Coalition has been awarded a Community Champion Award by the State of Oklahoma during the Turning-point Council.



The LFSCC is a local organization aimed at reducing substance abuse in youth by reducing risk factors and promoting protective factors in the community.



By educating law enforcement and servers, the Coalition was able to make a significant decrease in the amount of underage drinking. They have also improved awareness in adolescents about the negative effects alcohol can have.



Brooke Mahoney is the RPC Director at the Wichita Mountain Prevention Network and she has a message for those considering buying alcohol for minors:

"It's not worth it to be the cool parent. It's not worth it to provide minors with alcohol. The risk is just too great. It's just not worth it.”



From 2010 to 2014, there was a 5% decrease in the number of 10th graders who reported binge drinking, 4% reduction in 12th graders drinking and driving. and an increase in the perception of harm caused by underage drinking. The underage drinking committee strives to reduce drinking among youth by reducing availability.



There was also a substantial decrease in the number of prescription drug abuse and deaths associated with the Coalition's efforts.



LFSCC is always looking for volunteers to join their team. You can find more information online at www.wmpn.org.

