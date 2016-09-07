Partnership announced ensures all military families have access to critical programs & services

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO) - Officials have announced Better Together: A Military Public Partnership, organized by Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and recognized by both the Department of Defense and the White House’s Joining Forces. Better Together will provide additional and improved services for the children of our nation’s military families, both active duty and veterans, living in civilian communities where the need is greatest.

Currently, more than 1.2 million school-aged American children have at least one parent serving in the military, and nearly 70 percent of them live off-installation away from critical health, academic and social services provided on-installation. Military youth face a set of unique challenges, as they usually have six to nine relocations before high school graduation that can result in separation anxiety, depression and stress. A recent study found that military youth in elementary school were two and a half times more likely than their peers to score at high risk for emotional and behavioral problems. A majority of military-connected youth live in civilian communities, away from important resources found on-installation that are designed specifically to address these needs.

Through this partnership’s 5-year high-impact approach beginning in 2017, more than 250,000 military youth off-installation will be provided with additional online resources and assessments, community-based outreach, professional development and training, as well as active public advocacy efforts on military youth issues. This will result in Boys & Girls Clubs of America serving 58% of school-aged military children in the United States.

For more information about the Better Together: Military Public-Private Partnership, visit bgca.org.

