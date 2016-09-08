"I think she's worthless"; Incest family member speaks

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-A Duncan brother whose siblings have been accused of having an incestuous relationship with their mother says his siblings are victims of manipulation at the hands of a predator.



“I think she's worthless she put my sister into this. She forced my sister into this, there's a lot of people that know it. For you to want to put your own daughter through this, what kind of person are you? If that's what you want that's on you, but none of us kids want that, and now you got my sister behind bars because of your choices, why don't you let that sit on you as a mom,” said Cody Spann.

The union of Patricia Spann, 43, and her daughter, Misty Spann, 25, was discovered just last month by an investigator with the Department of Human Services.



Court documents say this is the second time Patricia Spann has married one of her children. She married one of her sons in 2008, but the marriage was annulled in March 2010.

Patricia told investigators that the relationship with her son was not sexual, and the marriage happened as a way to prevent him from being deployed with the military. She says she married her daughter in hopes of adopting a child.

