"I think she's worthless"; Incest family member speaks - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

"I think she's worthless"; Incest family member speaks

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-A Duncan brother whose siblings have been accused of having an incestuous relationship with their mother says his siblings are victims of manipulation at the hands of a predator.

“I think she's worthless she put my sister into this.  She forced my sister into this, there's a lot of people that know it. For you to want to put your own daughter through this, what kind of person are you?  If that's what you want that's on you, but none of us kids want that, and now you got my sister behind bars because of your choices, why don't you let that sit on you as a mom,” said Cody Spann.

The union of Patricia Spann, 43, and her daughter, Misty Spann, 25, was discovered just last month by an investigator with the Department of Human Services.

Court documents say this is the second time Patricia Spann has married one of her children. She married one of her sons in 2008, but the marriage was annulled in March 2010.

Patricia told investigators that the relationship with her son was not sexual, and the marriage happened as a way to prevent him from being deployed with the military. She says she married her daughter in hopes of adopting a child.
 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly