SWOSU sees enrollment increase

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) - Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s enrollment for the 2016 fall semester increased in students for both the Weatherford and Sayre campuses.

SWOSU saw an increase of 4.1% from the 2015 fall semester. This is the third straight year for a fall semester enrollment increase. SWOSU President Randy Beutler said the overall head count enrollment is 5,354. 

“As always, our primary goal at SWOSU is student success, and we are pleased to serve those who choose to attend SWOSU at Weatherford and Sayre,” Beutler said. “Affordability and our 14 nationally-accredited academic programs continue to make SWOSU an attractive place for students.”

The Weatherford campus has 5,040 students and the Sayre campus has 646 students, noting that some students take classes on both campuses. The 646 on the Sayre campus is the highest enrollment in at least 20 years, according to SWOSU-Sayre Registrar Terry Billey.

