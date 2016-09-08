Boot Campaign's Comedy Boot Jam stars “Four Day Weekend" to benefit veteran health programs

FORT WORTH, TX (KSWO) - An exclusive evening of fun and rip-roaring laughter featuring the award-winning improv troupe Four Day Weekend is on tap for the Fort Worth Comedy Boot Jam, slated for Thursday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. in Sundance Square (312 Houston Street).

The Fort Worth Comedy Boot Jam benefits the Boot Campaign, a national military nonprofit dedicated to promoting patriotism, awareness and assistance to current and former military service members and their families.

The festivities will include a must-see performance by the critically-acclaimed professional improv troupe and stories of inspiration by various veterans including U.S. Navy Lieutenant (Ret.) Morgan Luttrell, in addition to a gourmet menu by renowned Chef Jon Bonnell of Bonnell’s Restaurant Group, event inspired cocktails, gift bags and more.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Boot Campaign’s groundbreaking new assistance program - ReBOOT - designed to provide comprehensive, individualized, multi-disciplined approach to increasing mental and physical well-being for veterans suffering from traumatic brain injury, posttraumatic stress, depression or other transitional issues.

Tickets to this highly-anticipated evening to benefit America’s military heroes are available on a first come, first-served basis, based on venue capacity. To join Boot Campaign’s #BootsOn movement and purchase combat boots, that support our troops, to wear to the event, please visit shop.bootcampaign.org.

