Boot Campaign's Comedy Boot Jam stars “Four Day Weekend" to benefit veteran health programs

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Fort Worth Comedy Boot Jam)

FORT WORTH, TX (KSWO) - An exclusive evening of fun and rip-roaring laughter featuring the award-winning improv troupe Four Day Weekend is on tap for the Fort Worth Comedy Boot Jam, slated for Thursday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. in Sundance Square (312 Houston Street). 

The Fort Worth Comedy Boot Jam benefits the Boot Campaign, a national military nonprofit dedicated to promoting patriotism, awareness and assistance to current and former military service members and their families.  

The festivities will include a must-see performance by the critically-acclaimed professional improv troupe and stories of inspiration by various veterans including U.S. Navy Lieutenant (Ret.) Morgan Luttrell, in addition to a gourmet menu by renowned Chef Jon Bonnell of Bonnell’s Restaurant Group, event inspired cocktails, gift bags and more.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Boot Campaign’s groundbreaking new assistance program - ReBOOT - designed to provide comprehensive, individualized, multi-disciplined approach to increasing mental and physical well-being for veterans suffering from traumatic brain injury, posttraumatic stress, depression or other transitional issues.

Tickets to this highly-anticipated evening to benefit America’s military heroes are available on a first come, first-served basis, based on venue capacity.  To join Boot Campaign’s #BootsOn movement and purchase combat boots, that support our troops, to wear to the event, please visit shop.bootcampaign.org.  

